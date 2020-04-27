Remo D’Souza Discovers His Wife Lizelle’s Dramatic Side After 21 Years, Courtesy Lockdown (Watch Video)

Remo D'Souza and Lizelle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus lockdown has helped many to learn and experiment new things. Reading, cooking or any other household chores, painting, dancing, mimicking, participating in trending challenges and uploading the videos on social media platforms, these are some of the things that from commoners to celebs can be seen doing. This lockdown period has definitely brought into limelight some of your hidden talents. Don’t you agree? So what has choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza discovered about his spouse? Varun Dhawan Jokes on Remo D’Souza Marrying His Wife the Third Time.

Remo D’Souza has shared a video on Instagram in which he has labelled his wife Lizelle as a drama queen. What would have made him to call her so? Can you guess? After 21 years of marriage, Remo got to see this amazing talent of his wife and why he wouldn’t be surprised? In this video, Remo can be seen reading a book, playing carrom, but on the other hand, his wife is seen interrupting him, which surprises him. This TikTok video is indeed a crazy one and the lines of song used for this video are “Raat bairan hui o re saathiyaa, Dekh haalat meri aa lekar jiyaa” from the track “Bangle Ke Peechhe”. These lines perfectly describe the current situation of any spouse. Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle Will Melt Your Heart With This Gorgeous Video!

Watch Lizelle’s Never-Seen-Before Talent

Ain’t she acing the act with absolute ease? We have seen Lizelle posting exercising videos and giving fitness goals to her fans. But to see this talent must have made her fans’ day!