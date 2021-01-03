Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been spotted in Mumbai suburbs today. It was the first time that these siblings were spotted in the city together after being granted bail after their arrest on charges of procuring drugs and supplying to Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea and Showik are reportedly are on a house-hunt in the city. The two were spotted by shutterbugs in Bandra while they were hunting for properties. Earlier, their parents Sandhya and Indrajit Chakraborty were also seen going for a house-hunt. Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother, Granted Bail by Special NDPS Court In the Drug Related Case.

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, dressed in casual avatars, were seen wearing face masks. The actress had worn a pink-coloured full-sleeves sweatshirt that had ‘Love is Power’ printed on it. This was the duo’s first appearance in 2021. Take a look at the pictures below: Rhea Chakraborty to Resume Work in 2021, Says Chehre Director Rumi Jaffrey.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty will start working on Rumi Jaffrey’s film. Talking about the actress, the filmmaker stated, “Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” reports SpotboyE. Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay HC in October 2020, whereas her brother Showik was granted bail in December 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).