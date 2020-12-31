On June 14, when Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances, circumstances in Bollywood changed for worse for many. Especially, for Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, who had become estranged days before his death. She was accused of abatement of suicide by the family of the deceased. During the investigation by CBI, she was arrested by NCB in a drug case that had surfaced, and she spent a month in Byculla jail before getting the bail. Director Rumi Jaffrey says that she will be back to work soon enough. Sushant Singh Rajput Beats PM Narendra Modi to Be Yahoo’s Most Searched Personality of the Year in 2020; Rhea Chakraborty Is Third on the List.

Rumi has directed Chehre, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The movie was slated to come out in April 2020, but the pandemic delayed it. The status of development of the film is unknown. The movie also stars Rhea in a key role.

In an interview with SpotBoyE, Rumi said that he had made the actress recently. "She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say." Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother, Granted Bail by Special NDPS Court In the Drug-Related Case.

He added, "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely."

"Rhea will return to her work early next year," he further said, assuring that the industry will welcome her again.

The CBI has said that the probe in the case is still ongoing. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde urged the CBI to make their findings public. "She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on bail," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).