Bollywood lost its yet another legend in Saroj Khan on the morning on July 3. She was the face of the Indian choreography and responsible for the success of some of the most popular dancing tracks in the industry. Khan, 71, suffered a cardiac arrest while she was admitted in ICU of Guru Nanak hospital in Bandra. It was on June 20 when she complained of having breathing issues and was immediately rushed to the hospital, While her condition was stable, the news of her sudden demise has shattered one and all. RIP Saroj Khan: Akshay Kumar Mourns the Loss of the Legendary Choreographer, Says ’She Made Dance Look Easy'. (View Tweet).

Besides winning three national awards in her career as a choreographer, Saroj Khan also had her own dancing show 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan.' It wasn't a usual reality show but the one where she taught dancing instead. She would often pick a very popular dance number and teach basic dance steps for the same to her viewers. Besides some dance steps, she'd also teach the art of expressions while explaining their connection with the song and her steps. The 'masterji' in her was a delight to see and her memories will be etched in our hearts forever. Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan aired on Imagine TV in 2008 and went on till 2011. Saroj Khan No More: Twitterati Mourns the Tragic Demise of Bollywood's Ace Choreographer.

Check Out One of Her Episodes With TV Actress Anita Hassanandani

Saroj Khan's funeral will take place on the afternoon of July 3 at Malwani, Malad and only a handful of her close family members will be permitted to attend her funeral ceremony. We at LatestLY pray for her beautiful soul to rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).