International Choreographers Day, celebrated annually on January 9, is a special occasion to honour and recognise the artistry and creativity of choreographers around the world. These talented individuals play a crucial role in the world of dance, film, television, and live performances by bringing movement to life and transforming music into powerful visual storytelling. On International Choreographers Day 2025, meet the top choreographers that redefined dance in the Indian cinema. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Choreographers craft intricate routines that not only highlight technical skill but also express deep emotions, culture, and themes, making them an integral part of the entertainment industry. International Choreographers Day serves as a tribute to their hard work, innovation, and the impact they have on shaping the way we experience dance across various platforms. It is an opportunity for fans, dancers, and artists alike to celebrate the visionaries behind the most iconic dance sequences, whether on stage, in music videos, or in movies. International Choreographers Day is a time to reflect on how their contributions continue to inspire and influence generations worldwide. As you celebrate International Choreographers Day 2025, meet the Indian choreographers. International Dance Day Quotes and GIF Images.

Saroj Khan – A legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan's iconic contributions to Bollywood include timeless hits like "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" from Beta and "Tamma" from Thanedaar.

Choreographer Saroj Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azhar Khan (@khanazharofficial)

Farah Khan – Known for her energetic choreography in movies like Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan, Farah Khan is a household name and a significant influence in Bollywood dance.

Choreographer Farah Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Prabhu Deva – Often referred to as the "Michael Jackson of India," Prabhu Deva is famous for his electrifying dance sequences, particularly in Wanted and Mercury.

Choreographer Prabhu Deva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhudeva (@prabhudevaofficial)

Ganesh Acharya – A dynamic choreographer known for his energetic and innovative routines, Ganesh Acharya’s work can be seen in songs like "Hawa" from Mubarakan and "Go Govinda" from Oh My God.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GA (@ganeshacharyaa)

Remo D'Souza – A prominent choreographer and filmmaker, Remo D'Souza has brought a fusion of contemporary and traditional dance styles to the silver screen, with works like ABCD and Race 3.

Choreographer Remo D'Souza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

International Choreographers Day serves as a reminder of the incredible talent and creativity choreographers bring to the world of entertainment. Their work not only shapes the dance industry but also enriches the cultural fabric of cinema, inspiring both audiences and future dancers alike. Celebrating their contributions helps recognise the transformative power of movement and storytelling in film and beyond.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).