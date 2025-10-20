The longest-running Indian film of all time and one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved movies - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - has completed 30 years since its release. Marking the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, son of the legendary Yash Chopra and now head of Yash Raj Films, the movie stands as a landmark in Indian cinema. It’s a film that made both desi audiences and the NRI diaspora fall in love with its charm - and that romance remains as strong as ever, three decades later, even becoming a Broadway play. ‘DDLJ’ 30th Anniversary: UK PM Keir Starmer Visits YRF Studios in Mumbai, Announces Cultural Collaboration With Yash Raj Films To Bring Bollywood Productions Back to Britain.

Credited (and rightly so) for turning Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from stars into superstars, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, released in theatres on October 20, 1995, was a rare Hindi film of its time for focusing on two NRI protagonists. At a time when mainstream cinema often portrayed NRIs as debauched, too westernised or mocking Indian traditions, DDLJ flipped the narrative - portraying them as more sanskari than the folks back home.

The idea of a male lover convincing his in-laws to accept him, rather than eloping, was unconventional for audiences back then. Luckily for Raj, Simran’s family wasn’t into honour killings - and it helped that he was a very rich NRI with a garage full of luxury cars.

Raj and Simran’s love story has serenaded fans across the globe for decades 1 as has Jatin-Lalit’s ethereal music, which continues to woo listeners with songs like "Tujhe Dekha Toh", "Mehendi Lagake Rakhna", "Ruk Jaa O Dil Deewane", "Na Jaane Mere" and "Mere Khwabon Mein".

As the movie completes 30 glorious years, here are 30 fascinating facts and trivia about DDLJ that every fan should know.

30 Fascinating Facts About 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

1. Contrary to rumours, Aditya Chopra did not approach Tom Cruise for the lead role. He had initially envisioned an English romantic drama with an American man and an Indian woman, and dream-cast Cruis,e but Yash Chopra was against making an English film. Aditya later paid tribute to this idea by having SRK wear a Top Gun-style jacket and bike in "Mere Khwabon Mein".

2. Aditya originally wanted to make Mohabbatein as his first film and DDLJ as his second. He changed course after his mother, Pamela Chopra, fell in love with the DDLJ script.

3. When Aditya first approached Shah Rukh Khan, the actor - who was then more focused on action films - thought DDLJ was an action movie. During Darr’s shoot, they had discussed an action film titled Auzaar (a movie with the same title was later made by Sohail Khan with Salman Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty.

4. When SRK initially hesitated, Aditya even considered Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan for the lead role.

5. Shah Rukh eventually agreed after four meetings. What convinced him was Aditya’s line, "You’re a star now, but you’ll only be a superstar when you become every woman’s dream man and every mother’s dream son." That prediction came true for SRK who soon became King Khan.

6. Kajol, who had worked with SRK earlier in Baazigar, reunited with him for Karan Arjun the same year as DDLJ. All three films were massive hits.

Kajol admitted that, being boisterous and outspoken in real life, she found it hard to relate to Simran’s demure personality.

7. Before Parmeet Sethi was brought in to play Simran’s brash fiancé Kuljeet Singh, Armaan Kohli had been roped in for the same role. He backed out before the shoot began, and Milind Gunaji was also considered for the part. DDLJ marked Parmeet Sethi’s first film role; until then, he was known for his lead role in the Zee TV show Kurukshetra. Similarly, DDLJ was also the film debut of Mandira Bedi, who played Kuljeet’s sister. She was already a household name at the time for her popular DD serial Shanti.

8. Pooja Ruparel, who played Simran’s younger sister Chutki, had previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Rakesh Roshan’s King Uncle (1993). She is also the niece of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, making her the cousin of actress Sonakshi Sinha.

9. During an episode of Comedy Nights with Kapil, SRK revealed that Salman Khan played a key role in convincing him to take up the character of Raj Malhotra. There were even rumours at the time that Salman himself had been considered for the role.

10. Karan Johar, one of the two assistant directors Aditya Chopra insisted on having (the other being his brother Uday Chopra), also appeared in the film as one of Raj’s best friends, Ponchy. The only scene where he wasn’t alongside SRK was the one where he goes to buy beer from Amrish Puri’s shop. Karan later admitted he was so nervous acting with his senior co-star that he requested a retake even though Aditya was satisfied with the first take. Interestingly, DDLJ wasn’t Karan Johar’s first acting stint - he had earlier played a child actor in the DD sci-fi series Indradhanush, which also featured Urmila Matondkar and Ashutosh Gowariker. Did You Know Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Urmila Matondkar Starred in India’s Own Version of Stranger Things Back in the ’80s?

11. Raj’s other friend, Monty, was played by Arjun Sablok, who later went on to direct films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Neal N Nikki.

12. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania appeared in the film as Simran’s best friend, Sheena.

13. The late Saroj Khan choreographed most of the songs in the film - except one. She frequently clashed with Aditya Chopra over creative control of the song sequences, leading to Farah Khan being brought in to shoot the club number "Ruk Jaa O Dil Deewane".

14. Shah Rukh Khan was simultaneously shooting for Trimurti and DDLJ, which caused Aditya Chopra quite a few logistical headaches. While DDLJ went on to become an all-time blockbuster, Trimurti - despite opening to record numbers - ended up being a box office disappointment.

15. Anupam Kher, who played Raj’s adorable father Dharamvir, is only 11 years older than Shah Rukh Khan in real life. Yash Chopra, who loved casting Kher in his films, wanted him to play Amrish Puri’s role instead, but Aditya Chopra wasn’t agreeable to the idea.

16. Composers Jatin-Lalit had originally composed "Mehendi Lagake Rakhna" for Khiladi, but the tune was unused.

17. An alternate introduction scene for Simran surfaced online years later - fans were relieved it was scrapped due to racially insensitive dialogue.

18. The story shares similarities with It Happened One Night (1934), The Sure Thing (1985) and Romance on the Orient Express (1985). Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: When Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s DDLJ Was Accused of Plagiarising a British Film by the Late Vijay Anand.

19. The iconic "Palat" scene was inspired by In the Line of Fire (1993).

20. DDLJ remains the only Indian film to have a 'Title Suggested By' credit - given to Kirron Kher. The title was borrowed from the popular song "Le Jayenge, Le Jayenge" from Chor Machaye Shor (1974). Kirron had originally planned to use it for her own film but gave it up when Aditya requested it, playfully asking to be credited for the suggestion. Aditya jovially agreed!

21. DDLJ was one of only three Indian films included in 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die, edited by Steven Schneider.

22. DDLJ could also be the first Indian film with a public 'making of' feature, or as we know it now, BTS video - aired as a Doordarshan special that became a pre-release sensation.

23. The film’s making wasn’t without controversy. Writer Javed Siddiqui objected to sharing dialogue credit with Aditya Chopra, while Honey Irani claimed her work on the screenplay went uncredited.

24. The iconic train sequence from the film’s climax has since been parodied or referenced in several other films - including Jab We Met, Son of Sardaar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Half Girlfriend, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Even Shah Rukh Khan poked fun at it himself in his 2013 blockbuster Chennai Express.

25. DDLJ broke Sholay’s record as the longest-running Indian film, running at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir for decades. Despite its success, DDLJ couldn’t surpass Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! (1993)at the box office - grossing INR 102.5 crore against HAHK’s INR 128 crore - though both were among the first to cross INR 1 billion worldwide (when considering inflation).

26. At the end of "Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna", Amrish Puri’s character sings "Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen" to serenade his wife. This was Aditya Chopra’s heartfelt tribute to his father, as the song originally appeared in Yash Chopra’s 1965 classic Waqt, sung by Manna Dey and picturised on Balraj Sahni and Achala Sachdev. Interestingly, since Amrish Puri’s character was named Baldev, it’s believed this was a subtle homage to Balraj Sahni.

27. Uday Chopra appears briefly as the cyclist who rides past Kajol in "Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko".

Uday Chopra's Blink-n-miss Cameo in DDLJ

28. The global cultural impact of DDLJ was such that former US President Barack Obama once quoted its famous line "Senorita, bade bade deshon mein ...", and added "you know what I mean" when attending an event in India.

29. At the Filmfare Awards, DDLJ earned 14 nominations and won 10 - including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Jatin-Lalit lost Best Music to Rangeela, while Amrish Puri lost Best Supporting Actor to Jackie Shroff for the same film. Interestingly, Aamir Khan, who expected to win Best Actor for Rangeela, stopped attending award shows thereafter.

30. Though usually camera-shy, Aditya Chopra attended the Filmfare Awards to collect trophies for Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Dialogue — one of his few public appearances. He even gave an acceptance speech.

Three decades on, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains not just a film but a celebration of love, family, and nostalgia - a cinematic fairy tale that continues to define Bollywood romance for generations.

