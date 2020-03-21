Rishi Kapoor Questions The Taj Hotel Owners About Kanika Kapoor's Screening Escape

Rishi Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kanika Kapoor has grabbed the top space in the tabloids and newspapers, thanks to her casual attitude towards COVID-19. The "Baby Doll" singer partied amid a large crowd (and the guests included politicians too), despite the warning against the same. She was eventually tested positive of coronavirus, putting others' health at risk as well. She is also accused to deliberately miss the screening at the airport. Now, actor Rishi Kapoor has questioned not just airport authorities but also the Taj hotel owners, the place where she stayed. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for COVID-19, UP Police Books Her for Showing Negligence During Coronavirus Outbreak.

The veteran Bollywood actor took to Twitter to pose his genuine doubt about Kanika's escape from the hotel surroundings. He wrote, "Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected!" While some fans agreed to RK's thought process, others tried to decode the situation. Check out the tweet below.

Rishi Kapoor's Tweet

Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

For the unversed, the singer attended parties that might have around 400 guests, amid coronavirus outbreak and strict warning against huge gathering. UP police decided to file FIR against her for serious negligence. In an interview with Aaj Tak earlier, she claimed that she was being threatened by the doctors for negligence and that they would take a legal action against her.