Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for COVID-19, UP Police Books Her for Showing Negligence During Coronavirus Outbreak

Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kanika Kapoor is in for some serious trouble. The Baby Doll singer who returned from London on March 9, refused to isolate herself amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The singer was in the UK capital to meet her kids who study there and was returning to Lucknow where she resides. However, she clearly didn't expect her homecoming to turn out to be as scary as this. Since the singer attended parties with over 400 guests present, UP police decided to file an FIR against her for showing negligence during the COVID-19 outbreak. Kanika Kapoor’s Alleged Coronavirus Test Report Has Discrepancies; Twitterati Wonders Why Her Gender Is Changed to Male (Read Tweets).

As per fresh reports by PTI, Lucknow Police Chief has confirmed that Kanika Kapoor has been booked by them for showing negligence. While social media was already trolling the singer for her irresponsible behaviour, the decision by UP police has intensified the matter. Earlier, in her interaction with Aaj Tak, Kanika had elaborated on how the doctors threatened her with police action after reading about how she tried to dodge the airport security.

"The FIR will be lodged against her because she came from London and was aware of the corona safety protocols. She apparently did not get tested at the airport and even though she was developing symptoms, she freely attended parties and mingled with a large number of people," said a senior police official. Also, the room at Lucknow's Taj Hotel where she stayed will be closed for two days.

Check Out the Tweet

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for coronavirus booked for negligence: Lucknow police chief — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Kanika's father, Rajiv Kapoor had revealed that the singer attended 2-3 parties with 400 guests while the singer denied all his claims. She, in fact, revealed that it was an intimate gathering to celebrate a family friend's birthday. Politicians like Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh who attended the same parties with the singer have started observing quarantine.