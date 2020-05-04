Rishi Kapoor's Henna Co-Star Zeba Bakhtiar: He Used to Message Me Whenever a Film of Ranbir Kapoor Released

Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Zeba Bakhtiar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Hindi film actor Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020. The actor is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son, Ranbir. The actor has worked in some of the best films of this era. One of which was Henna. In 1991, he played the lead role of an amnesiac Indian man stuck in Pakistan. He falls in love with a Pakistani girl, the titular Henna, the beautifully played by the gorgeous Zeba Bakhtiar. In an interview with SpotBoyE, Zeba revealed that she maintained a good friendship with Rishi until the end of his days.

"Before these mobile phones came into our lives, I used to call him on his land-line phone to wish him on his birthday and Diwali. And once the trend of WhatsApp started, we communicated on that to wish each other," Zeba told the entertainment website.

But along with that, Zeba also revealed a part of Rishi Kapoor's life that tells how much he loved his son, Ranbir. "He [Rishi] used to message me whenever a film of Ranbir Kapoor released and I used to make it a point to go and watch it," Zeba said. Sharmaji Namkeen: Rishi Kapoor's Last Movie Will Release after Production Gets Completed.

In an interview, before the release of his ambitious film, Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir had said, "My relationship with my father is a lot like a formality. That really has become the base of our relationship and that is the dynamic that we share."

He added, "There is lot of love, respect and admiration, but we're not friends."

On the other hand, Rishi admitted that things could have been different with his son. Rishi had said in an interview with Huff Post, "Perhaps it was my mistake. I should have looked at Ranbir in a different way. I should have. But it’s only at this age that I’ve realised it."