Rishi Kapoor's Ashes Immersed at Banganga by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji Accompany Family (View Pics and Video)

Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left for heavenly abode on the morning of April 30, 2020 after a prolonged two-year battle with leukaemia. His family released a statement where they assured the actor's fans that Rishi left in peace and also requested his fans to not step outside their house, given the COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing rules. His last rites were conducted on April 30, 2020 itself at the Chandanwadi Electrical Crematorium in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67: Remembering Bollywood’s Romantic Hero As He Bids Goodbye, Fighting Cancer.

Unfortunately, Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is based in Delhi, was granted permission by the officials to drive down from Delhi to Mumbai, arrived late on May 02, 2020. The next day saw Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet and the late actor's ashes were submerged, with the actor finally being put to rest. Amitabh Bachchan's Tribute to Rishi Kapoor Is Full of Fond Memories That Will Stoke Enough Nostalgic Feels; Read Big B's Blog Here.

May 03, 2020 saw Neetu Kapoor with her kids Ranbir and Ridhima head to Banganga to submerge her husband's ashes. Also present to support the family were Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and his best friend Ayaan Mukherji. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Leave For Chandanwadi Crematorium to Complete Last Rites (View Pics).

Rishi Kapoor's death came closely after that of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, 2020 after complications arising from a colon disease. In a statement that his wife Sutapa released, she mentioned, "I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan se modo” but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm." May both Rishi and Irrfan's sould rest in peace!!