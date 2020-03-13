Rs 400 Crore Plus? That's The Loss Bollywood Might Incur In The First Quarter Of 2020, After Sooryavanshi's Postponement

Sooryavanshi Poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Coronavirus pandemic has made filmmakers make some tough decisions as well. Sooryavanshi has been delayed indefinitely while Angrezi Medium hasn't released in Kerala, Delhi and UT of Jammu & Kashmir. Many Hollywood movies have been pushed too. All this will definitely affect the industry in terms of gains. During our conversation with Trade Expert Girish Johar, he gave us an estimate that the industry could be looking at. It is a staggering Rs 400 crore or maybe more! Will Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Return to Its Original Release Date and Clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe?

Johar explains, "Films getting delayed is a big blow to the industry. I have a brief estimate because I don't really have all the details. Say, for example, we don't know how wide the release will be or how the audience would react or whether the delay will give it a dated effect. Specifically, if we do quarter wise box office collection from last year vis-a-vis this year, I think we will be short by Rs 400 crore compared to the same quarter last year. That's a big number. Hollywood movies are not releasing either, so another 10% loss."

Johar mentions again that these are assumptions as of now since it's difficult to quantify it. "But such a loss in the first quarter of 2020, is a big blow. Hopefully, things will get better in the coming months. Films are aligned in such a manner that throughout the year we are able to absorb this shortfall and have some jump," Johar adds hopefully.