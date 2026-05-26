Saba Azad Reacts to Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Shift Demand, Says ‘We Are Still Struggling With That’

Actress Saba Azad has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding gender roles and working conditions in Bollywood, extending her support to Deepika Padukone’s previous demand for an eight-hour work shift. During an interview while promoting the second season of her web series Who’s Your Gynac?, Azad addressed the systemic challenges and deep-rooted patriarchal mindset within the Indian film industry. She highlighted that despite improvements in content and opportunities for women, the industry still struggles with basic structural adjustments, such as accommodating working mothers. Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots for Ad in Bengaluru After ‘King’ Schedule With Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town (Watch Viral Video).

Saba Azad Backs Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

Azad noted that while the entertainment sector often views itself as progressive, it frequently fails to support women who advocate for a healthy work-life balance, particularly after entering motherhood. "The field of art has been leaps and bounds ahead of society; it challenges society's perception. There is so much more work for women in our industry now; it is so much better," Azad said.

"But do we have pay parity? No, we don't. Do we respect women who have just given birth and are asking for 8-hour days? No, we don't, we are still struggling with that." She further emphasised that the industry's response to such demands often stems from a desire to maintain traditional power dynamics, stating, "We are still unable to give women that without showing them their place, so to speak."

Deepika Padukones 8-Hour Shift Controversy

The conversation regarding standardising work hours gained significant traction following reports that Deepika Padukone exited major cinematic projects, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, after requesting an eight-hour workday to balance her professional commitments with motherhood. Padukone subsequently addressed the backlash, calling the criticism surrounding her request "ridiculously unfair."

She argued that the demand for fixed work hours is routinely accommodated for male superstars without generating controversy. "It is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines," Padukone previously noted. She added that many male actors strictly work eight-hour shifts from Monday to Friday and avoid weekend shoots.

Broader Perspectives on Patriarchy

Reflecting on broader societal expectations, Azad stated that patriarchal standards affect individuals both at home and in the workplace, creating lopsided expectations that ultimately harm everyone. "In the most progressive homes, women could be working, but she will come back and lay the table, feed everybody," Azad observed. She added that patriarchy simultaneously harms men by placing restrictive emotional expectations on them, concluding that "nobody is having a good time within that system, and we have a long way to go."

Saba Azad and Deepika Padukone's Work Front

On the professional front, both actresses maintain busy production schedules spanning major theatrical releases and digital platforms. Saba Azad recently premiered the second season of her comedy-drama series, Who’s Your Gynac?, on Amazon MX Player. She is scheduled to appear next in Anurag Kashyap’s gritty crime drama film Bandar, alongside Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, which is set for a theatrical release on June 5. Deepika Padukone ‘King’ Movie Look: Pregnant Actor Wears INR 23,500 Boho Dress in Cape Town With SRK.

Deepika Padukone continues to balance high-profile cinematic projects alongside commitments to her growing family. The actress is scheduled to star next in the action-thriller King, sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, which is slated for a theatrical release on December 24.

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