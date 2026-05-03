Deepika Padukone ‘King’ Movie Look: Pregnant Actor Wears INR 23,500 Boho Dress in Cape Town With SRK

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The Cape Town coast is currently playing host to one of Bollywood’s most iconic pairs. Just over a week after announcing her second pregnancy, Deepika Padukone was spotted shooting for the upcoming actioner King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. While the leaked images of the duo holding hands sparked a frenzy, fashion enthusiasts have pivoted to the actor’s effortless maternity style, specifically her bohemian-inspired floral ensemble.

Deepika Padukone ‘King’ Movie Look:

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Deepika Padukone Stuns in Mes Demoiselles Dress

Deepika Padukone embraced effortless maternity fashion in a flowing chiffon viscose dress from the Mes Demoiselles collection, perfectly suited to her breezy shooting schedule. The outfit featured a soft ecru base with an elegant baroque print and a romantic asymmetrical silhouette. Designed with wide sheer sleeves, a studded neckline, and flounced back panels, the dress struck a balance between comfort and sophistication, earning praise as a standout maternity style. Originally priced at around INR 46,980 (USD 495), the ensemble was later spotted at a 50% discount for INR 23,537 (USD 248) across select retail platforms, though it quickly went out of stock after her viral appearance, highlighting its growing demand among fashion enthusiasts.

Deepika Padukone Announce Second Pregnancy

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh officially confirmed they are expecting their second child on April 19, 2026, through a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua. Despite the news, the actor has continued her professional commitments, joining Shah Rukh Khan in South Africa for their sixth collaboration together. King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is one of the most anticipated films of the year, also marking the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan. Addressing the collaboration, Deepika noted that SRK taught her 18 years ago that the people you work with matter more than the film's success a sentiment that continues to drive their "Renaissance magic" on screen.

About Deepika Padukone

Fans are eagerly waiting for December, with King currently slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. The film follows Deepika’s exit from projects like Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel due to reported scheduling preferences following the birth of her first child.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).