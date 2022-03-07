Sadhna Sargam has the most melodious we have ever heard back in the 90s. It leaves a deep impact in your mind. It's soft, delicate and smooth. Be it a happy number, a romantic track or a melancholic ballad, Sargam's vocals always sound refreshing and mild. So at times, you don't realise that she can also set the stage on fire with her peppy tracks. Today on her birthday, we will be talking about all such songs that are party hits of all time. Sadhna Sargam Birthday Special: 10 Songs Of The Brilliant Singer That Will Leave You With Great Memories.

Saat samundar - Vishwatma

A very beautiful Divya Bharti in sizzling white outfit and the melodious voice of Sadhna Sargam makes this song so iconic. This is a must at every club and parties.

Aapke aa jane se - Khudgarz

Who hasn't danced on this tracks? All of us have. We obviously couldn't match Govinda's steps but swaying to the majestic voice of Sadhna Sargam along Mohd. Aziz we did

Gajar ne kya hai ishara - Tridev

Three heroines, three singers and yet you can clearly distinguish Sadhna Sargam's soft vocals!

Angna Mei Baba - Aankhen

A very wicked and inappropriate song...no wonder it's a favourite at a lot of club joints. Aankhen 2: Has Saif Ali Khan Been Roped In to Play a Role That Akshay Kumar Had Portrayed in the First Part?.

Bhangra Pale - Karan Arjun

Do we even have to tell you how awesome Sadhna Sargam sounds in this song along with her other female peer? Didn't think so!

Have your ever wondered why DJs at every pub or club only remix old songs and not the new ones? That's because the ones composed today neither have melody nor class or talented singers singing them like Sadhna Sargam.

