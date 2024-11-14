Almost three decades after its initial release, the iconic film Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is set to captivate audiences once again. The film is slated for a re-release in theatres on November 22, 2024, promising a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Karan Arjun is a timeless masterpiece that has left an enduring legacy. From the unforgettable dialogue "Mere Karan Arjun ayenge" to chartbuster songs, the film continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. Amid this, we came across an old video of SRK and Salman, where the latter reveals a fun incident from sets of the 1995 hit. ‘Karan Arjun’ Re-Release: When Mamta Kulkarni Praised Shah Rukh Khan for Being an Engaging Actor and ‘Warm Person’ (Watch Throwback Video).

Salman Khan Recalls Hilarious Moment From 'Karan Arjun' Sets

In an old video from Bigg Boss, Salman Khan sitting in front of King Khan could be seen hilariously revealing how SRK's snoring habit ruined his sleep during the Karan Arjun shoot. "Aise gande kharrate marta hai yeh, baap te baap," Salman joked. "While shooting for Karan Arjun, SRK, Sohail, Bunty Walia, Sushil (a friend), and I were sharing a room. Shah Rukh dozed off first and started snoring. At first, we thought it was funny and started laughing. But by around 2 AM, we had enough, so quietly kicked him off the bed", Salman recalled. Check it out. ‘Karan Arjun’: Aasif Sheikh Reveals Story Behind His Signature ‘What a Joke’ Line in Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s Iconic Movie Ahead of Re-Release.

Salman Khan Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan's Snoring Disrupted His Sleep

Watch 'Karan Arjun' Trailer:

'Karan Arjun' Cast & Plot

Apart from SRK and Salman, Karan Arjun also stars Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri and Ranjeet in important roles. The legendary Bollywood film explores the powerful bond between brothers. The story revolves around two brothers who are tragically murdered. Their devoted mother vows that they will return to seek justice. The film follows their reincarnation and their eventual journey to fulfil their mother's wish for revenge.

