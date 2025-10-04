Sandhya Shantaram, renowned actress of the yesteryears and wife of late filmmaker V Shantaram, passed away on October 3 or 4, 2025. The age of Sandhya Shantaram at the time of death is not confirmed, but it is said that she was in her nineties. Her last rites were performed at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar, Mumbai, on October 4. The Filmfare Award-winning veteran actress was known for her work in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Maharashtra Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, posted a tribute to Sandhya Shantaram through his social media. He wrote in Marathi, “भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली ! पिंजरा चित्रपटातील प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री संध्या शांताराम जी यांच्या निधनाची बातमी अत्यंत दुःखद आहे. मराठी व हिंदी चित्रपटसृष्टीत त्यांनी आपल्या अप्रतिम अभिनय आणि नृत्यकौशल्याने प्रेक्षकांच्या मानावर एक वेगळी छाप पाडली. ‘झनक झनक पायल बाजे, ‘दो आंखें बारह हाथ’ आणि विशेषत: ‘पिंजरा’ चित्रपटामधील त्यांची अजरामर भूमिका प्रेक्षकांच्या मनात कायम स्मरणात राहील. ईश्वर त्यांच्या आत्म्यास चिरशांती देवो !” (A heartfelt tribute! The news of the demise of the famous actress Sandhya Shantaram in the movie 'Pinjra' is very sad. She made a unique impression on the audience with her amazing acting and dancing skills in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Her immortal role in 'Jhanak 'Jhanak Payal Baaje', 'Do Aankhe Barah Haath' and especially 'Pinjra' will be remembered forever in the hearts of the audience. May God give eternal peace to her soul!) Let’s take a look at the legacy of Sandhya Shantaram. Priya Marathe Dies at 38; Marathi Actress Known for 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe', Succumbs to Cancer.

Ashish Shelar Pays Tribute to Sandhya Shantaram - See Post:

Who Was Sandhya Shantaram?

Sandhya Shantaram aka Sandhya was born as Vijaya Deshmukh. Her year of birth is reported to be either 1932 or 1936. Sandhya was the third wife of acclaimed filmmaker V Shantaram. He discovered her talent and cast her in Marathi film Amar Bhoopali (1951), her debut film. Sandhya featured in several celebrated V Shantaram Hindi films, such as Teen Batti Char Raasta (1953), Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1958), and Navrang (1959). Sandhya Shantaram won the Filmfare Award Marathi for Best Actress for Marathi film Pinjra (1972). She received the Filmfare in 1973, the first for Best Actress for a Marathi movie. She also starred in Shantaram's Marathi film Chandanachi Choli Ang Ang Jali (1975). Achyut Potdar Dies at 90; Veteran Actor Known for ‘Rangeela’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Pradhan Mantri’ and Other Hindi, Marathi Films and TV Shows, Passes Away in Thane.

Sandhya Shantaram in 'Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat' Song From 'Navrang' - Watch Video:

Married to V Shantaram after his second wife, Jayashree, divorced him, Sandhya Shantaram reportedly did not have any children. V Shantaram had children with his first wife Vimalabai and second wife Jayashree, and these children were made her own by Sandhya Shantaram.

Even though not a trained dancer, Sandhya Shantaram left an impression with her dance and expressions in her movies. She will be remembered as one of the most distinguished actresses of Indian cinema.

