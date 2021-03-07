The National Award-winning singer Sadhna Sargam celebrates her birthday today. She has one of the sweetest and melodious voices ever in Bollywood. She has a unique voice quality that gels well with nearly everyone and that's why she was quite sought-after in the late 80s and the 90s. She sings in nearly 27 regional languages, which perhaps is a record for any female playback singer. She has won several awards for her incredible voice. Kumar Sanu Reveals He Has Never Received A National Award, Veteran Singer Says ‘It Is Evident That A Lot Of Manipulations Happen’

So on her birthday today, we thought we would introduce you to this amazing singer called Sadhna Sargam and her songs. Just listen to these 10 tracks and you will know why we just love her!

Har kisi ko nahi milta - Jaanbaaz

Truer words had never been said before and Sadhna Sargam's different voice quality uplifted this song to an altogether new level.

Pehla nasha - Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

This song can make anybody fall in love with love. It's beautiful and can put in such a good mood. Sadhna Sargam's innocent voice truly depicted what the words were written for.

Saat Samundar - Vishwatma

Who hasn't danced on this track? Sadhana Sargam vocals were majestic in this video

Aap ke aa jane se - Khudgarz

Bappi Lahiri's music, Govinda's dance and Sadhna Sargam and Mohd Aziz's vocal...this song is a classic!

Jab Koi baat bigad jaaye - Jurm

Soft lilting melody with Sadhana Sargam coming in towards the end was such a treat for the ears

Aao Na - Kyu Ho gaya na

This is perhaps the only good thing about this movie...falling in love musically, especially because of Sadhna Sargam

Aaiye apka intezar tha - Vijaypath

A song dedicated to waiting for your person...what a beautiful track!

Nahin ye ho nahi sakta - Barsaat

Confession of love has never been spoken so strongly ...beautifully sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam

Dheere dheere - Baazi

A very playful and sensual track that can make anybody feel butterflies in their stomach

Teri ummeed - Deewana

A romantic song that redefined 90s Bollywood music...Deewana tracks are precious and this Sadhna Sargam-Kumar Sanu track is dreamy

So which is your favourite Sadhna Sargam track? Do let us know!

