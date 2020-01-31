Sadia's Beautiful Kashmiri Bridal Avatar in Shikara Song Shukrana Gul Khile Will Remind You of Nargis Fakhri's Pheran Look From Rockstar! (Watch Video)

Nargis Fakhri, Sadia (Photo Credits: Twitter, Youtube)

Bollywood weddings are so much fun to watch. Not just we get to see the picturesque wedding setups, but also the variety in the traditions and customs. The tinsel town beauties get to don some of the choicest of wedding attires that one would only dream to wear. Kashmiri Hindu weddings have always been a visual treat to watch. We saw one in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar some years ago. Nargis Fakhri made for a pretty Kashmiri bride then. Now, we see one more such beautiful Kashmiri bride in Sadia wearing pheran from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara - The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits.

For the uninitiated, the film is about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from Kashmir. The trailer was received by the fans and now the makers released a wedding track from the film titled as "Shukrana Gul Khile". In this, we see lead actress Sadia in an extremely stunning wedding look with an attire similar to that Nargis' in the Ranbir starrer. Termed as 'pheran,' it is a traditional embellished and intricately worked outfit, mostly in red, orange and maroon shades. It also has a veil and a delicate headgear. This was all seen worn by the gorgeous Sadia that instantly reminded us of Nargis. Check out the look and the song below.

Sadia as a Kashmiri Bride

Sadia (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Shukrana Gul Khile

We also earlier saw Alia Bhatt as a Kashmiri bride as her character Sehmat decks up for her Nikah. The look was loved by the fans. Well, we love how the actresses make the most of these dreamy on-screen weddings! When it comes to this particular look of Sadia, she looks resplendent!