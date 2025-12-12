Mumbai, December 12: The Game Awards 2025 has finally announced the names of the games that won the prestigious award in the gaming industry. The event was hosted by Geoff Keighley, creator and producer of the Game Awards, who announced the top awards for this year's winners across various categories. The Game Awards 2025 also nominated some of the best performing games of the year.

The ceremony showcased the very best of gaming in 2025, recognising achievements in categories such as storytelling, game direction, art, audio, and esports. From standout AAA titles to creative indie projects, The Game Awards 2025 highlighted the games and developers setting the standard for innovation. Viewers also got an exclusive look at highly anticipated upcoming releases and trailers, adding excitement for the year ahead in gaming. Hogwarts Legacy Free on Epic Games Store Until December 18 As Holiday Sale Offers Major Discounts; Warner Bros. Confirms Sequel in Development.

Game Awards 2025 (Photo Credits: Official Website)

The Game Awards 2025 Winners

Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Game Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Narrative: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Art Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Score & Music: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Independent Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Debut Indie Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Performance: Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Best Audio Design: Battlefield 6

Games for Impact: South of Midnight

Best Ongoing Game: No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza

Best Action Game: Hades II

Best Action-Adventure Game: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Best Adaptation: The Last of Us: Season 2

Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2

Best Esports Athlete: Chovy

Best Esports Team: Team Vitality

Content Creator of the Year: MoistCr1TiKaL

Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto VI

Innovation in Accessibility: Doom: The Dark Ages

Game Changer Award: Girls Make Games

The Game Awards 2025 Nominations

Game of the Year Nominees: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Best Game Direction Nominees: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, Hades II, Split Fiction.

Best Adaptation Nominees: A Minecraft Movie, Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Until Dawn.

Best Narrative Nominees: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Silent Hill f.

Best Art Direction Nominees: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Best Score and Music Nominees: Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades II, Ghost of Yōtei, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

Best Audio Design Nominees: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, Silent Hill f.

Best Performance Nominees: Ben Starr (Expedition 33), Charlie Cox (Expedition 33), Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yōtei), Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f), Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle).

Innovation in Accessibility Nominees: Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Atomfall, EA Sports FC 26, South of Midnight.

Games for Impact Nominees: Consume Me, Despelote, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, Wanderstop.

Best Ongoing Game Nominees: Final Fantasy XIV, Fortnite, Helldivers 2, Marvel Rivals.

Best Community Support Nominees: Baldur’s Gate 3, Final Fantasy XIV, Fortnite, Helldivers 2.

Best Independent Game Nominees: Absolum, Ball x Pit, Blue Prince, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Best Debut Indie Game Nominees: Blue Prince, Despelote, Dispatch.

Best Mobile Game Nominees: Destiny: Rising, Persona 5: The Phantom X, Sonic Rumble, Wuthering Waves.

Best VR/AR Game Nominees: Alien: Rogue Incursion, Arken Age, Ghost Town, The Midnight Walk.

Best Action Game Nominees: Battlefield 6, Doom: The Dark Ages, Ninja Gaiden 4, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.

Best Action/Adventure Game Nominees: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Split Fiction.

Best RPG Nominees: Avowed, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Monster Hunter Wilds, The Outer Worlds 2.

Best Fighting Game Nominees: 2XKO, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage.

Best Family Game Nominees: LEGO Party!, LEGO Voyagers, Mario Kart World, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Split Fiction.

Best Sim/Strategy Game Nominees: The Alters, Jurassic World Evolution 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Tempest Rising, Two Point Museum.

Best Sports/Racing Game Nominees: F1 25, Mario Kart World, Rematch, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Best Multiplayer Nominees: Battlefield 6, Elden Ring: Nightreign, Peak, Split Fiction.

Most Anticipated Game Nominees: 007 First Light, Marvel’s Wolverine, Resident Evil Requiem, The Witcher IV.

Content Creator of the Year Nominees: Caedrel, Kai Cenat, Sakura Miko, The Burnt Peanut.

Best Esports Game Nominees: Dota 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Valorant.

Best Esports Athlete Nominees: Faker, Knight, Tensai, Rekkles.

Best Esports Team Nominees: Fnatic, G2 Esports, T1, Team Liquid.

The Game Awards 2025 Upcoming Game Announcements

Highguard (2026) – Free-to-play fantasy/sci-fi shooter from former Apex Legends developers, launching January 26, 2026.

Nioh 3 (2026) – New action-packed trailer shown; releases February 2026.

Super Mario Galaxy Movie (TBA) – Brief new teaser with a few seconds of fresh footage.

Mega Man Dual Override (2027) – Mega Man returns with a new entry arriving in 2027.

Phantom Blade Zero (2026) – Extended trailer revealed; launches September 9, 2026.

Ace Combat 8 (2026) – New reveal trailer showcasing aerial combat and cinematic storytelling; releasing in 2026.

The Game Awards 2025 delivered major announcements, but the spotlight ultimately belonged to this year’s winners, led by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which dominated the night with its visionary direction and standout achievements. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, December 12, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

As new titles prepare to shape 2026 and beyond, the industry’s bar for creativity and innovation continues to rise. Fans now look ahead with excitement as award-winning games and fresh reveals set the tone for the next era of gaming.

