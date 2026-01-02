HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Mumbai, January 2: Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will be released on 19 November 2026. The announcement followed an earlier delay from the previously planned May 2026 launch window, with the studio stating that additional development time was required.

Reason for the GTA 6 Delay

In its official statement, Rockstar Games apologised for the extended wait and explained that the delay was necessary to deliver the level of quality and polish expected from a Grand Theft Auto title. No further changes to the release date have been announced.

No Official Confirmation of a 2027 Delay

There is currently no official information from Rockstar Games confirming any delay of GTA VI into 2027. Reports suggesting a further postponement are based on online speculation and have not been supported by statements from the developer or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

Setting and Characters in Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in a modern-day version of Vice City and the surrounding fictional state of Leonida. Promotional material has revealed that the game will feature two protagonists, including Lucia, marking the first female lead character in the mainline series.

Platforms Confirmed for GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI is confirmed to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date or additional platforms at this time.

Longest Gap Between Grand Theft Auto Titles

With a 2026 release, GTA VI will arrive more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, which launched in 2013. This marks the longest development gap between main entries in the franchise’s history.

