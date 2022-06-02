The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced tax exemption for Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced this after watching a special screening of the film in Lucknow on Thursday. Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar’s Release Gets Put on Hold in Qatar.

He appreciated the film and said that it was worth watching. "It is a very good family film about our history and people should watch it with their families," he said. Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar’s Period Drama Banned in Oman and Kuwait.

The chief minister also gifted ODOP products to Akshay Kumar, who along with Manushi Chillar, was present at the screening. The film releases in theatres on Friday.

