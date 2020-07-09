Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani celebrates her 60th birthday today. She first won hearts by winning the Miss India title in 1980. Later on, she went on to star in popular Bollywood films like Qatil and Tridev. Not just these films, but the model-turned-actress also became a household name due to her pretty stints in commercials of Pond's and Nirma. Years later now, she still mesmerizes her fans with gorgeous pictures!

The 90s diva ageing like a fine wine and her Instagram pictures are a proof to that! It can be easily made out that she is super enthusiastic about fitness and more about yoga and meditation. You will stumble upon not just her beautiful snaps but also long notes that spread positivity. Now you it is true when they say that good thoughts add to your natural beauty! Check out some of the amazing snaps of the star below.

Monochrome Magic

Throwing a Shade

Stylish AF

Sunkissed

Casting Spell With Some Blue!

Glam and Glitter

Winter Style

Even though she is not much seen on screen, she has work going on behind the scenes. She had started her own blog called 'Bijli Strikes' that has her own experiences penned down. She has touched subjects related to her family, love and fitness in this blog that hasn't been much updated since a while now. However, pictures on social media are pretty much inspiring and a proof that age is just a number. Happy Birthday, Sangeeta Bijlani.

