It was a full house at the Khans as Salman Khan, aka Bhaijaan, turned a year older on Friday (December 27). On the occasion of the Bollywood superstar's 59th birthday, fans flooded social media platforms with heartfelt wishes for their favourite actor. Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, hosted a joint birthday celebration for the actor along with her daughter, Ayat Khan Sharma, who shared her birthday with her uncle. The midnight celebrations of the uncle-niece duo saw the entire Khan clan in attendance, along with close friends. Inside pictures from the bash have now surfaced online. Salman Khan Turns 59: Sangeeta Bijlani, Arbaaz Khan, Bobby Deol and More Spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Residence for ‘Sikandar’ Star’s Birthday Bash (See Pics).

Celebs at Salman Khan’s 59th Birthday Celebrations

Music composer Sajid Khan took to his Instagram handle to share an inside video from Salman Khan's 59th birthday celebrations. In the clip, Bhaijaan could be seen standing beside his sister, Arpita Khan and brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Aayush could be seen holding his daughter Ayat in his hands as the little girl cut the birthday cake. Sharing the post, Sajid Khan wrote, "Happy birthday bade bhai @beingsalmankhan n our little angel Aayat blessings all the way. Love you, bhai."

Salman Khan Rings in His 59th Birthday With Niece Ayat and Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@___salmankhanfanclub)

Salman Khan Cuts His Birthday Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajid Wajid (@thesajidwajid)

Salman Khan and His Neice Ayat Khan’s Birthday Celebrations

Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Ayat Khan (Photo Credits: @anoopmamtani/ Instagram)

Salman Khan's brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan joined the celebrations. The Bhagam Bhag actor was accompanied by his wife, Sshura Khan, with whom he recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary. The star-studded party also saw many of Bhaijaan's close friends and industry colleagues in attendance. Bobby Deol, Sangeeta Bijlani, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, along with sons Riaan and Rahyl, were spotted arriving at the party. Salman Khan's close friend and late politician Baba Siddiqui's son, Zeeshan Siddique, also attended the bash.

Bobby Deol

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sangeeta Bijlani

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Riteish Deshmukh

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard, Shera, whom he treats no less than a family member, also attended Bhaijan's birthday. Sharing a photo with the superstar from the party, Shera wrote, "Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai love MAALIK."

Shera Shares Picture With Birthday Boy Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shera (@beingshera)

Salman Khan’s Rumoured GF Iulia Vantur Wishes Salman Khan

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, also joined the celebrations at Arpita Khan's house. Taking to her Instagram stories, the model actress shared an inside picture of herself from the celebrations. She also wishes the Bollywood superstar by re-sharing a fan edit showing Bhaijaan throughout the years. Salman Khan 59th Birthday: ‘Baby John’ Actor Varun Dhawan Wishes ‘Bhaijaan’, Calls Him the ‘Youngest and Naughtiest’.

Iulia Vantur at Salman Khan's 59th Birthday Bash

(Photo Credits: @vanturiulia/ Instagram)

Iulia Vantur’s Birthday Wish for Salman Khan

(Photo Credits: @vanturiulia/ Instagram)

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss' upcoming film, Sikandar. The action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajar Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The movie is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release.

