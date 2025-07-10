Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani rang in her 65th birthday in style on Wednesday (July 9) in Mumbai. The '90s actress, who has featured in a number of films including Tridev and Khoon Ka Karz, is most famous for being the ex-girlfriend of Bollywood’s bhaijaan, Salman Khan. Despite their separation, the two have shared a close bond over the years, constantly supporting each other. The Sikandar actor's presence at her birthday once again proved their strong connection. Pictures from the bash, featuring Salman Khan, TV actor and host Arjun Bijlani, and the birthday girl, are going viral on the internet. This has sparked curiosity among fans: Is Arjun Bijlani related to Sangeeta Bijlani? Let’s find out. Salman Khan Attends Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani’s Birthday Bash, Shares a Warm Gesture With Young Fan Outside Venue (Watch Video).

Is Sangeeta Bijlani Related to Arjun Bijlani?

On the occasion of her 65th birthday, Sangeeta Bijlani hosted a party for her near and dear ones. Videos of Salman Khan arriving at the bash went viral on the internet. The Bollywood superstar was seen wearing a simple black T-shirt and denim jeans for the party. However, the inside pictures from the bash were shared by Arjun Bijlani on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday (July 10), the actor shared inside pictures from the celebration, where he could be seen posing with the birthday girl Sangeeta, Salman, and his wife Neha Swami.

Inside Pictures From Sangeeta Bijlani 65th Birthday Bash Ft Salman Khan and Arjun Bijlani

As soon as the pictures were shared online, curious netizens took to the comment section to ask the actor if he was related to Sangeeta Bijlani. A user wrote, "Bhai Sangeeta aap ki koi rishtedar hai?" (Is Sangeeta your realtive?) So let us clear the confusion for you and tell you that the actors are not related just because they share the same surname. Before making it big in Bollywood, Sangeeta Bijlani worked as a model and was most famous for winning Femina Miss India 1980. Sangeeta later began dating Salman Khan in 1986 and was in a serious relationship for 8 years, but they parted ways after the actress found him cheating on her, leading them to call off their wedding.

Arjun Bijlani, on the other hand, is a popular television actor and host, most famous for his roles in Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Naagin. He also hosted the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 alongside Sunny Leone. Arjun and Sangeeta just share the same last name; there is no familial connection between them. The TV actor was present simply as a friend and a fellow member of the film industry at Sangeeta's birthday bash. Inside Salman Khan’s 59th Birthday Celebration: Bhaijaan Cuts Cake With Niece Ayat; Iulia Vantur, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh Grace the Star-Studded Bash (View Pics and Watch Video).

After her split with Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani tied the knot with cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. However they officially parted way in 2019.

