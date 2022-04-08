Remember the little young lad in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge who charmed his way into everyone's hearts with his cute persona. The actor, as we all already know, was the dashing Saqib Saleem. He went on to do Mere Dad Ki Maruti, where once again we saw him playing a young gut trying to navigate his life around his crazy family, and then soon after this he absolutely changed his personality. From a boy-next-door, we got to see Saqib as the new baddie in town. Happy Birthday, Saqib Saleem! Silent but Fashion Conscious, His Choice for Classics and Unconventional Make Him Dandy, Dapper and Delightful!

Be it his stint in Dishoom or Race 3, fans were excited to see this new avatar of Saqib. Everyone embraced it quite well and loved to see him in action roles. His projects like Rangbaaz and Crackdown received immense love from the fans. More than anything, people were going gaga over his physical transformation. From the lanky lad in his debut film to a handsome hunk in 83, Saqib came a long way ahead. During the lockdown as well, his sheer focus was nothing but fitness.

A look at the actor's feed and you will realise that he loves to stay fit. Every second post is him working out, and to their sheer luck, his female fans don't even mind him flaunting his chiselled body. His drool-worthy pictures often grab the attention of his female fans, and we totally understand why. 83: Saqib Saleem Shares His Journey of Being a Part of Kabir Khan’s Film and His Sheer Hard Work Will Amaze You.

Today, as the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday, we decided to take a look at some fitness pictures of his that are totally drool-worthy.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Body Goals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Handsome Hunk!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Fitness Inspiration!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Hotness Alert!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Hello, Abs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Fitness Goals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Saqib Saleem is without a doubt one of the fittest actors in B-Town and is and is an inspiration to many. We hope to see him work out more and raise the temperatures now and then with his gym pictures. Join us in wishing him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2022 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).