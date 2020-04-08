Saqib Saleem Is Missing His Parents as He Celebrates His 32nd Birthday Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Saqib Saleem (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saqib Saleem turns 32 today. The actor is celebrating his birthday in the comfort of his home, for obvious reasons. People across the globe are missing out on celebrating their birthdays lavishly owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. A very small price to pay for a better future of the world. But, thankfully, Saqib is not all alone on this special day. He has his sister, Huma Qureshi, to celebrate his birthday with. Happy Birthday, Saqib Saleem! Silent but Fashion Conscious, His Choice for Classics and Unconventional Make Him Dandy, Dapper and Delightful!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up: “Taking a note of the current situation, I think it’s important that we keep our health and safety first. This time around I will be having a quiet birthday but I am still excited to celebrate it with my sister, Huma. I’m definitely going to miss having my parents around but currently the need of the hour is to stay indoors and I shall follow the same,"

Saqib said that having his sister around is helping him during the lockdown. “We have started playing a lot of chess. Plus, she’s a good cook, therefore she’s been cooking for both of us. Having someone with you in a time like this is extremely important,” he said.

Saqib will be next seen playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the upcoming sports film, 83. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on the true story of how the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in 1983. The movie is captained by Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev.