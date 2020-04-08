Happy Birthday, Saqib Saleem! Silent but Fashion Conscious, His Choice for Classics and Unconventional Make Him Dandy, Dapper and Delightful!

The chocolate boy of Bollywood may be a few films old but his on-screen exuberance is always a charm. Off-screen too, Saqib goes on to rustle up the style vines with his one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal. A stylist's delight, the former model-turned-actor never shies from going all out, taking those risque and risk fashion strides all whilst having a stable reign over the classics styles and a strong vanity game. Born on 8th April 1988, Saqib is the younger brother of actress Huma Qureshi. Having debuted in 2011 romantic comedy Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, a box-office success, he had us noticing him in the critically and commercially acclaimed Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Films like Bombay Talkies and Hawaa Hawaai reaffirmed his on-screen versatility. As cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's forthcoming film, 83, Saqib will woo us once again.
As he turns a year older, the 32-year-old actor has garnered for himself a versatile fashion arsenal that's a heady mixed bag of all things dandy, dapper and delightful. Here is a style capsule of all those moments. 83 The Film: Saqib Saleem Nails The Character Look of Comeback King Mohinder Amarnath.
The GQ Awards 2018 saw Saqib don a green striped suit with a white shirt underneath from NM Design Studios was teamed with brown Voganow formal shoes. A wristwatch, subtle glam with well-trimmed mane completed his look.
The Sol Lions Gold Awards 2019 saw Saqib don a white polo neck tee from Selected with a red suit from NM Design Studio and Zegna formal shoes. A well-trimmed beard and hair game completed his look.
The Filmfare Awards 2019 saw Saqib don a striped grey suit by Sayantan Sarkar with a white shirt from Selected. Black formal shoes and signature vanity rounded up his look.
Making a risque move with a paisley printed suit from label Karrtik D, Saqib teamed it with a black shirt and a drop-dead brilliant swagger. Crackdown: Saqib Saleem to Star in Apoorva Lakhia's Espionage-Thriller Series
Diwali 2019 festivities saw Saqib opt for a blue Tisa Studio ethnic suit with glossy formal shoes and signature vanity.
Yet another round of Diwali 2019 festivities saw Saqib opt for a monochrome Shantanu and Nikhil ethnic ensemble with a perfect moustache, beard and hair game.
For the engagement ceremony of his brother, Saqib donned a printed neo-ethnic suit from NM Design Studio was teamed with Christian Louboutin lace-up shoes and signature vanity game.
A white Jack & Jones tee was teamed with striped joggers from Topman and layered with a denim jacket by Amen. Sneakers from White Soul, sunnies and spiffed up hair completed his look. Saqib Saleem Gets Emotional After Wrapping Up Ranveer Singh Starrer ‘83’.
Sparking off a rugged and sexy vibe wearing a Nishchay Niyogi brown-toned jumpsuit with black high-tops and sunnies, Saqib's swag is a class apart.
A graphic white shirt from NooNoo was teamed with faded blue denim and jacket by Zara. White sneakers by Zegna and a well-kept moustache sealed the deal.
Saqib has a rare penchant to pull off the most unconventional outfits and strike a balance with classics with seamlessness and innate understanding. Here's wishing the silent but reckoning fashion icon a fabulous birthday and more of such snazzy style moments.