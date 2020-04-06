Sara Ali Khan's Dance Rehearsal on Satyam Shivam Sundaram Song Is Graceful! (Watch Video)

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Home quarantine has nudged everyone to take up the hobbies seriously. The things that we used to take pleasure in as kids, are back in trend and how! People are sharing their passions on social media. This includes cooking, painting, singing and what not. Our girl, Sara Ali Khan is all passionate about dancing! The Bollywood actress shared her rehearsal video on Instagram and it is so graceful.

The Kedarnath actress is seen dancing on “Bhor bhaye panghat me”, a song from Zeenat Aman’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She has nailed every step of the song with beauty and it is simply a delight to watch her groove on classical songs.

In the caption, she wrote, “Monday motivation. Sara’s suggestion- dance edition. Revisit any previous tradition. Riyaaz, training, repetition. It’ll all come to fruition. And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantime’ any routine will help your condition. #sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe.” Here’s the video in the question.

Sara Ali Khan

Meanwhile, apart from making such adorable videos, Bollywood is also taking some genuine effort to spread awareness. Many of them lent the helping hand to essential service providers by donating in multiple relief funds. Then there are fun challenges like ‘safe hands challenge’ and more to make people aware in a light manner. Coming back to Sara, how did you like the video?