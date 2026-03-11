The psychological thriller Lockdown, starring Anupama Parameswaran, has officially made its digital debut. Following its theatrical run earlier this year, the film is now available. Directed by debutant AR Jeeva and produced by Lyca Productions, the movie is accessible to a broad audience with audio options in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. ‘Lockdown’: Anupama Parameswaran’s Film Postponed Again; Lyca Productions Promises a Revised Date Soon (View Post).

‘Lockdown’ OTT Update

Lockdown was made available for streaming on the Amazon Prime Video platform starting March 11, 2026. The film’s arrival on OTT follows a standard post-theatrical window, transitioning to digital streaming after its debut in cinemas on January 30, 2026. Subscribers to Amazon Prime Video can now access the film in its original Tamil version, alongside dubbed versions in major Indian languages to cater to a pan-Indian audience.

Anupama Parameswaran’s ‘Lockdown’ Currently Streaming on Prime Video

The digital release is a significant milestone for the project, which faced several challenges before reaching viewers. While the theatrical rollout was relatively quiet, industry analysts expect the film’s intense, performance-driven narrative to resonate with a wider audience on digital platforms.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Lockdown’:

‘Lockdown’ Plot and Cast

Lockdown features Anupama Parameswaran as Anitha, a young woman from a conservative household who finds herself trapped in a state of emotional and physical isolation during a nationwide emergency. The story focuses on her psychological journey and a personal crisis she must navigate while confined within her home.

The supporting cast features several veteran performers Charle as Suresh, Nirosha as Sudha (Anitha’s mother), Livingston in a pivotal role and Priya Venkat as Swapna

The film's technical backbone includes music by N.R. Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, with cinematography by K.A. Sakthivel and editing by V.J. Sabu Joseph.

The path to the screen for Lockdown was marked by multiple delays. The film was originally showcased at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in late 2025. However, its commercial release was postponed several times due to external factors, including heavy rains caused by Cyclone Ditwah in December 2025 and subsequent scheduling conflicts. ‘Premam’ Re-Release Date: Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi’s Cult Romantic Drama Returns to Theatres This Valentine’s Day.

Despite these hurdles and mixed critical feedback regarding its pacing, the film received high praise from noted directors such as Sasikumar and Ameer. They highlighted the film's social relevance, particularly its exploration of mental health and survival themes, as essential viewing for modern audiences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).