The pre-release video of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan effortlessly surpassed all previous records held by teasers and trailers in the Indian film industry in terms of 24-hour view counts. With 112 million views across all platforms, the video's immense traction has shattered the existing benchmarks, establishing a new pinnacle for the Indian film industry. Jawan: From Priyamani Raj to Sanya Malhotra, Meet 'Chief' Shah Rukh Khan's Band of 'Girls' in His Upcoming Atlee Film (View Pics).

Jawan's Prevue reigns supreme as the most-watched video in the first 24 hours, a testament to SRK's widespread popularity, the universal appeal of the film and the rising anticipation surrounding the film's release. Presenting an all new bald look of SRK, with hard-core action by Nayanthara, the 'prevue' is beaming with Atlee's magic earning love and appreciation from the audience. Fighting with an army of women, it features Shah Rukh's innate swag and high octane action by the entire star cast. It also gives a glimpse of stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra. Jawan Prevue Out! From Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara to Deepika Padukone – Best Moments of Starcast From Atlee's Actioner in Pics.

Watch Jawan Prevue:

The record-breaking views for Jawan signify the power of engaging storytelling and effective marketing in an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape. The video has surpassed all expectations and left a significant mark on the Indian digital landscape. The overwhelming response to the video reflects the massive fan base that the film has garnered even before its theatrical release.

Jawan is Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

