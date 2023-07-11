The 'prevue' of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action entertainer, Jawan, has left fans asking for more. Not exactly a trailer, the promo is filled with some dazzling action sequences, mass moments and stuff that's already become fodder for viral content (a bald SRK dancing to Bees Saal Baad's "Bekarar Karke Humein Yoon Na Jaiye" is one such scene). The prevue also gave glimpses of other main characters of the film including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone who will be seen in a special appearance. Jawan Prevue: Here’s Everything You Need To Know Shah Rukh Khan- Atlee's Next Action Thriller.

Apart from the, there are quite a few actresses who didn't get name-called in the prevue, but the promo establishes they will have major roles in Jawan. They are the 'girls' that the bald SRK character has roped to help in his missions, who answers to his call 'Good to go, girls?' with 'Yes Chief!'. It is unclear why they do not get mentioned by their names, considering one of them is a National winning actress and another is a very popular Bollywood leading lady.

ICYMI, here's the Prevue of Jawan:

Anyway, for your sake, we have decided to do some introductions here.

Priyamani Raj

Priyamani Raj in Jawan Prevue

The popular actress known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam cinema had won National Award for Best Actress for her hard-hitting performance in Paruthiveeran. Priyamani had earlier worked with SRK in Chennai Express where she had a special appearance in the song "One Two Three Four". Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan romantic interest Nayanthara was the first choice for that song. Priyamani is also known among the Hindi audiences for her roles in Raavan and The Family Man.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra in Jawan Prevue

Having made her debut in one of the highest grossing films of all time and starring Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra has come a long way from Dangal and continues to impress viewers with her performances. She was impressive in films like Patakha, Photograph, Pagglait, Love Hostel and her latest release, Kathal. She will also be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in Jawan Prevue

Know more prominently as a trained singer with a Grammy nomination under her belt, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya had made her debut as an actress with Netflix's web-series Feels Like Ishq, and also later appeared in Zee5's The Broken News. Jawan will be her big-screen debut.

Lehar Khan

Lehar Khan in Jawan Prevue

Lehar Khan is an an actress who was known for her lead role in Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid. She was also part of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Aaliyah Qureshi

Aaliyah Qureshi in Jawan Prevue

Some fans mistook this actress as Katrina Kaif when in fact she is debutante Aaliyah Qureshi.

Girija Oak Godbole

Girija Oak Godbole in Jawan Prevue

Girija Oak is a popular Marathi actress, but she is also a very familiar face for the Hindi audience having appeared in films like Taare Zameen Par, Shor in the City, and also in the web-series, Modern Love: Mumbai.

Honourable Mention

Ridhi Dogra?

A Still From Jawan Prevue

Although the Asur actress is not part of 'Chief' SRK's 'Spice Girls' band, Ridhi Dogra appeared in a blink-n-miss appearance in the preview as the jail warden who is seen holding the baby. The actress herself confirms it's her during a Twitter interaction.

Ridhi Dogra's Twitter Interaction

There are other cast members like Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu who haven't made their presence made yet. Perhaps that would be rectified in the proper trailer reveal.

