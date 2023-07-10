Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan's prevue is finally out! Helmed by Atlee, the first glimpse of the actioner sees SRK serving a massy entertainer once again after his blockbuster Pathaan. Right from King Khan's masked look, Vijay Sethupathi as an ah-mazing antagonist to Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone's fierce avatars, Jawan trailer looks superhit. Indeed, the flick will be a treat for all the SRKians. Having said that, just for you, we have compiled best moments from Jawan's Prevue below. Check them out! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone's Film Is High on Action, Drama and Thrills (Watch Video).

Meet The Freaky Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The Badass Baddie Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ah! Fierce and Pretty Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in Jawan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

SRK's Heroic Entry Scene

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Priyamani Serving Boss Lady Vibes

Priyamani in Jawan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Beauty Nayanthara in Yellow Saree!

Nayanthara in Jawan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Goes Bald

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Watch Jawan Prevue Here:

