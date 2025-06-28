Actress and model Shefali Jariwala died on Friday (June 27). The actress, who rose to fame with the iconic "Kaanta Laga" song in the early 2000s, passed away at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri on Friday night by her husband, Parag Tyagi, but unfortunately, doctors declared her dead on arrival. According to reports, the actress died due to cardiac arrest, but an official confirmation from the family is still awaited. Shatrughan, the watchman at Shefali Jariwala's residence, shared details of that night and also recalled his last sighting of the actress. Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Her Final Instagram Video Had Urged Fans to ‘Start Living Life’ - WATCH.

Shefali Jariwala’s Security Guard Recalls Events Before the Actress’s Passing

Speaking to NDTV, Shefali Jariwala's security guard, Shatrughan, revealed that the actress was taken to the hospital at 10:30 PM on Friday night. He also shared that just before yesterday, the Bigg Boss 13 fame and her husband, Parag Tyagi, were seen walking in their compound with their pet dog. He said, "Around 10:30 at night, Shefali ji was taken to the hospital. Before that, at around 9 PM, her husband, Parag Tyag,i came to the society on a motorcycle. I was the one who opened the gate. "

Shefali Jariwala’s Society Watchman Recalls Last Night’s Events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

He recalled the moment when he found out about Shefali's demise and said that a person claiming to be a friend of the actress arrived on a motorcycle and informed him about her death. He also shared that the evening before the tragic incident took place, Shefali was seen with her husband Parag walking in the society balcony along with their pet dog. Shefali Jariwala Death: Mumbai Police Say Cause of Death Unclear, Forensic Team Visits Actor's House in Golden Rays-Y Building.

Apart from her breakout role in "Kaanta Laga", Shefali Jariwala also appeared in Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan's 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. She also participated in Season 13 of Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).