We were deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Shefali Jariwala, the beloved actress, dancer, and model. According to reports, she was brought deceased to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, where medical professionals confirmed her death resulted from cardiac arrest. She was just 42 years old. Shefali is survived by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

As we come to terms with this shocking and tragic loss, her final Instagram video carries a poignant irony. Shared shortly before her passing, the video showed her preparing for what appears to be a dance performance, accompanied by the caption "trust the process."

In the footage, Shefali is seen getting ready for her glamorous appearance, even pausing to enjoy a pastry between preparations. The video's uplifting narration now feels particularly bittersweet: "It's time for us to start living life like everything's working out in our favour. Let me give you a secret - it is working out in your favour." This is a viral motivational quote on Instagram and Tiktok, though the original author remains unknown.

Shefali Jariwala's Last Instagram Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Jariwala 🧿 (@shefalijariwala)

Her last Insta post featured striking images of the star in a sleek, metallic gown that showcased her timeless elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Jariwala 🧿 (@shefalijariwala)

Shefali Jariwala - Career and Personal Life

Shefali first rose to fame in 2002 with her iconic appearance in the "Kaanta Laga" remix music video. The track's phenomenal success earned her the enduring nickname "the Kaanta Laga girl." Her career spanned numerous music videos and film appearances, including roles in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and the Kannada film Hudugaru, as well as web series like Baby Come Naa and Booo: Sabki Phategi.

'Kaanta Laga' Remix Video

The multitalented performer also showcased her skills on reality television, participating in Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.

Shefali was previously married to musician Harmeet Singh of the Meet Brothers, though the union ended in divorce in 2009. She found happiness again when she married Tyagi in 2015.

