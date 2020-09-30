Actor Shekhar Suman feels the grave of late actor Irrfan Khan looks unkempt. On Wednesday, he suggested a marble covering for the grave on behalf of the film industry along with a loving epitaph. Shekhar Suman shared a photograph of Irrfan's grave on his unverified Twitter account, which was originally posted on Instagram by the late actor's son Babil. Along with the picture, the actor tweeted: "This is d late actor Irrfan Khan's grave. Does it teach anything about life? Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Makes an Appeal to Legalise CBD Oil in India

After all the fame n adulation, International acclaim, you lie alone in an unkempt grave. Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph?" Earlier this week, Babil shared the photograph of his father's grave on his verified Instagram account and wrote: "Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong. mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Pens Emotional Note Remembering His Late Father (View Post)

Check Out Shekhar Suman's Tweet Below:

This is d late actor Irrfan Khan's grave.Does it teach anything about life?After all the fame n adulation,International acclaim,you lie alone in an unkempt grave.Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph? pic.twitter.com/nJWTspC53M — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 30, 2020

I need you to understand, he always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness."

