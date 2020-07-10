It's a happy day for Shraddha Kapoor as the actress has recently hit 50M followers mark on Instagram. The feat is very special for the Chhichhore girl as she's the third actress in B-town who has managed to score this big number. While ardent Shraddha Kapoor fans have been busy celebrating her achievement, the Kapoor girl is yet to share her happy video and we bet it's already in the making. Shraddha's quite popular on social media and her Instagram game is really strong. No wonder she has managed to join the likes of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Previously PeeCee was the only actress in Bollywood to boast about 50M mark on Instagram. But hey, she wasn't the first Indian celebrity. The tag was acquired by India skipper, Virat Kohli. The batsman was obviously followed by the Quantico actress then Deepika Padukone and now Shraddha Kapoor, which ultimately makes her fourth Indian celeb to enjoy this achievement. Interestingly, Shraddha can also overtake Deepika in the number game as the former has 50 Million followers while the latter has 50.3.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Family

A screenshot of Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram page (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier Shraddha was going toe-to-toe with her contemporary Alia Bhatt when it came to the number of followers on Instagram. However, after the entire Sushant Singh Rajput episode where netizens accused Alia and Karan Johar of supporting nepotism in Bollywood, her number of followers were reduced drastically. Alia currently stands at 47.8M mark and it would hardly take few days for her to join Shraddha in this coveted list.

