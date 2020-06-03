Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda And Others React To The Brutal Killing of Pregnant Elephant After Being Fed Firecracker-Laden Fruit, Urge Perpetrators To Be Punished (View Tweets)
Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Elephant (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Animal cruelty has been part of the society from quite a long time and the latest incident where an elephant died in Kerala is unethical and how. Reportedly, a pregnant elephant breathed her last after being fed with a pineapple filled with firecrackers. This inhuman act has led to an explosive outrage on social media where all the netizens want is justice for the no more animal. Even many Bollywood celebrities reacted to his horrifying incident and asked the authorities to take strict action against the ones involved in this heinous crime. The incident took place in northern Kerala's Malappuram district. Horrific Animal Abuse! Pregnant Elephant Dies After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Firecrackers in Kerala's Malappuram District.

Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Athiya Shetty and many others have poured their heart out on Twitter and expressed how the perpetrators need to be punished. Well, amid the coronavirus pandemic, such news really affirms how humans are turning into demons.

 

"When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked, not thinking about herself, but about the child she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months," Forest officer Mohan Krishnan said. Well, this kind of inhuman behaviour towards the wild should be not excused. We totally agree with our Bollywood celebs. Stay tuned!