Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda And Others React To The Brutal Killing of Pregnant Elephant After Being Fed Firecracker-Laden Fruit, Urge Perpetrators To Be Punished (View Tweets)

Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Elephant (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Animal cruelty has been part of the society from quite a long time and the latest incident where an elephant died in Kerala is unethical and how. Reportedly, a pregnant elephant breathed her last after being fed with a pineapple filled with firecrackers. This inhuman act has led to an explosive outrage on social media where all the netizens want is justice for the no more animal. Even many Bollywood celebrities reacted to his horrifying incident and asked the authorities to take strict action against the ones involved in this heinous crime. The incident took place in northern Kerala's Malappuram district. Horrific Animal Abuse! Pregnant Elephant Dies After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Firecrackers in Kerala's Malappuram District.

Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Athiya Shetty and many others have poured their heart out on Twitter and expressed how the perpetrators need to be punished. Well, amid the coronavirus pandemic, such news really affirms how humans are turning into demons. Check out the tweets by celebs below: Vizag Gas Leak: Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Ali Fazal and More, Bollywood Celebs React to the Mishap and Offer Prayers to the Victims (View Tweets).

Shraddha Kapoor

How?????? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/697VQXYvmb — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 2, 2020

Randeep Hooda

An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir 🙏🏽@vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ntca_india https://t.co/ittFQogkQV — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 2, 2020

Athiya Shetty

This is absolute barbaric. HOW can anyone have the heart to do this? absolutely disgusting, I hope action is taken. @PetaIndia 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RDKhOWqOHl — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 2, 2020

Riddhima Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Story

"When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked, not thinking about herself, but about the child she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months," Forest officer Mohan Krishnan said. Well, this kind of inhuman behaviour towards the wild should be not excused. We totally agree with our Bollywood celebs. Stay tuned!