Vizag Gas Leak: Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Ali Fazal and More, Bollywood Celebs React to the Mishap and Offer Prayers to the Victims (View Tweets)
Looks like 2020 can be officially tagged as the worst year till date. As back-to-back, the country is facing grim situations and how. As the latest tragedy to hit India is a gas leak at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in a chemical plant. This news has left everyone in a state of shock. According to reports, the incident which took place on May 7, 2020, has till now killed 10 people, 300 are hospitalised and over 5000 are sick after the leak at LG Polymers chemical plant. While netizens are sad to hear this tragic news, Bollywood celebrities have also reacted to the mishap. From Arjun Kapoor to Ali Fazal, many have offered their prayers to the victims and ill. Vizag Gas Leak: Mahesh Babu, Nani, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet and Other South Celebs React to this Tragedy and Offer their Prayers to all its Victims (View Tweets).

Amid this, many videos and pictures have started circulating on social media which sees people unconscious on the road, ambulances carrying people and whatnot. The incident is scary indeed. Here check out a few reactions of Bollywood celebs below: Vizag Gas Leak: Megastar Chiranjeevi Condemns Tragedy, Asks Authorities To Ensure Proper Measures Are In Place Before Re-Opening Industries (View Tweet).

Arjun Kapoor

Ali Fazal

Manushi Chhillar

Neetu Chandra

Kubbra Sait

"After gas leakage was reported in the factory, the lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. Local admin was informed. Gas was neutralized to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas," said Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy. All we hope that the situation gets under control soon. Stay tuned!