Vizag Gas Leak: Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Ali Fazal and More, Bollywood Celebs React to the Mishap and Offer Prayers to the Victims (View Tweets)

Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Ali Fazal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Looks like 2020 can be officially tagged as the worst year till date. As back-to-back, the country is facing grim situations and how. As the latest tragedy to hit India is a gas leak at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in a chemical plant. This news has left everyone in a state of shock. According to reports, the incident which took place on May 7, 2020, has till now killed 10 people, 300 are hospitalised and over 5000 are sick after the leak at LG Polymers chemical plant. While netizens are sad to hear this tragic news, Bollywood celebrities have also reacted to the mishap. From Arjun Kapoor to Ali Fazal, many have offered their prayers to the victims and ill. Vizag Gas Leak: Mahesh Babu, Nani, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet and Other South Celebs React to this Tragedy and Offer their Prayers to all its Victims (View Tweets).

Amid this, many videos and pictures have started circulating on social media which sees people unconscious on the road, ambulances carrying people and whatnot. The incident is scary indeed. Here check out a few reactions of Bollywood celebs below: Vizag Gas Leak: Megastar Chiranjeevi Condemns Tragedy, Asks Authorities To Ensure Proper Measures Are In Place Before Re-Opening Industries (View Tweet).

Arjun Kapoor

The tragic news of Visakhapatnam Gas Leak is extremely shocking. My prayers are with everyone of the city. Condolences to the families of the victims. #PrayForVizag — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) May 7, 2020

Ali Fazal

Prayers with everyone affected by the #vizaggasleak . Have just woken up to this horrendous news. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) May 7, 2020

Manushi Chhillar

Shocked and saddened to hear about the gas leak at Visakhapatnam. Let’s all pray for everyone’s safety, health and well-being. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) May 7, 2020

Neetu Chandra

Woke up to another extremely sad news. My heart goes out to the people in Vizag. I hope and pray for everyone’s safety and a speedy recovery for those who are affected 🙏🏻 #VizagGasLeak — Neetu Chandra Srivastava (@Neetu_Chandra) May 7, 2020

Kubbra Sait

The #VizagGasLeak is another disaster of 2020. The visuals are devastating. 🥀 This is the time for governments to do their bit. It’s a rough patch this one. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 7, 2020

"After gas leakage was reported in the factory, the lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. Local admin was informed. Gas was neutralized to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas," said Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy. All we hope that the situation gets under control soon. Stay tuned!