Mumbai, February 13: The Sigur plateau in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has lost its most celebrated wild resident. Rivaldo, a 50-year-old tusker famous for his unusually gentle temperament and a lifetime spent in close proximity to human settlements without conflict, died on Friday afternoon, February 13. Forest officials confirmed the elephant succumbed to age-related ailments and injuries sustained during recent territorial fights with other male elephants.

A Legacy of Harmony

For over two decades, Rivaldo was a fixture in the Vazhaithottam and Bokkapuram areas. Unlike many wild elephants that clash with residents, Rivaldo was a rare example of "commensal" living. He frequently roamed near homes and roads but was never reported to have attacked or injured a human. Elephant Death in Tamil Nadu: Wild Male Elephant Dies After Getting Caught in Electric Wire Near Kuppepalyam (See Pics).

Mudumalai’s Gentle Giant ‘Rivaldo’ Dies at 50

Farewell Rivaldo 💔 you will be missed badly. Not just another elephant, but an icon of the Masinagudi, Nilgiris, a gentle friend of forests and people alike, a towering presence who wandered freely through his ancestral lands. His passing today due to ill health leaves a void in… pic.twitter.com/eOnf1QZmP1 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 13, 2026

Local communities viewed him not as a threat but as a silent guardian of the landscape. His unique relationship with humans was fostered in part by the late conservationist Mark Davidar, who befriended and treated the elephant’s injuries years ago, including a severe trunk injury in 2013 that briefly hindered the animal's ability to forage.

The Fight for the Wild

Rivaldo’s life was also marked by a landmark conservation battle. A few years ago, following complaints of him entering homes for food, authorities attempted to capture and domesticate him. He was confined to a kraal (elephant shelter) for nearly three months, a move that sparked widespread protests from activists and a personal intervention by former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi.

The protests led to a first-of-its-kind "re-wilding" operation in India. Though the Forest Department relocated him 20 kilometers into the core forest area, Rivaldo’s attachment to his home range was so strong that he trekked back to his familiar haunts in Vazhaithottam within days. He remained there, monitored by a radio collar, until his final days. Elephant Death in Kerala: 5-Year-Old Baby Tusker Found Dead at Konni Jumbo Training Centre; Body Sent for Post-Mortem.

End of an Era

Wildlife officials and veterinarians had been tracking Rivaldo’s deteriorating health for several days after he was found resting near Masinagudi. Despite intensive medical efforts over the last 72 hours, his condition worsened. As news of his death spread, villagers in Masinagudi erected banners in tribute to their "popular neighbour". The Forest Department is expected to perform a post-mortem examination on Saturday to determine the exact cause of death before a ceremonial burial within the reserve. The Nilgiri Biosphere, home to approximately 5,000 Asian elephants, remains a critical corridor, and Rivaldo’s long, peaceful life serves as a testament to the possibility of shared space between man and beast.

