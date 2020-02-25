Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Sees a Major Dip in Monday’s Collection, Earns Rs 36.53 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan saw a great result in terms of box office collection on the day of its release. It had clashed with Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. But it was the Ayushmann starrer that had a great box office opening. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earned Rs 9.55 crore on the first day, whereas Bhoot could manage to earn only Rs 5.10 crore. Over the first weekend, Ayushmann’s film did see an upward trend and with that it was expected that the film would do great in the days ahead. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Scores The Highest Opening Weekend For Movies With Gay Theme.

However, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan could not manage to earn the figures at the ticket windows on February 24. Yes, it saw a dip in Monday’s collection and that makes us wonder, how it would manage to have a smooth run in the next few days/weeks. Yesterday, the Hitesh Kewalya directorial minted Rs 3.87 crore, which was the lowest figures in comparison to the earlier days. The total collection of the film is now Rs 36.53 crore. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana – Jitendra Kumar’s Film Continues to Perform Well, Earns Rs 32.66 Crore.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Update

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan declines on Day 4... Substantial drop beyond metros... Needs to maintain on remaining weekdays to stay afloat... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 36.53 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had opened to mixed reviews. But the lead actors’ performances in this gay love story was praised by critics and audiences. Let’s wait and watch how the film continues to perform in terms of box office collection in the days ahead.