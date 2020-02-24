Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana – Jitendra Kumar’s Film Continues to Perform Well, Earns Rs 32.66 Crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that released on February 21, opened to mixed reviews from critics. While some lauded the concept based on homosexuality, some were not impressed with this gay love story. Starring the brilliant Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolved around a gay couple, in which one had the trouble of convincing his partner’s family about their relationship. Although the film opened to mixed response, the numbers seen at the ticket windows is quite strong. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar Are Spot On in a Film That Struggles to Come Out to the Viewer.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has continued to perform well at the box office since the day of its released. In fact, it has had a good opening weekend as well. On day one of the release, the film earned Rs 9.55 crore, on day two it minted Rs 11.08 crore and on the third day it garnered Rs 12.03 crore. The upward graph only proves that the audience is quite impressed with this romantic drama. The total collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stands at Rs 32.66 crore. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's Gay Love Story Shows a Little Jump, Collects Rs 20.63 Crore.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan BO Collection Update:

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: ₹ 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to be a risk-taker and his past performances are proof. About doing a film based on homosexuality, Khurrana had told HT, “Doing it through comedy is important because its a big taboo in small cities. The audience will come for entertainment and will take home a message.” Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was produced under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.