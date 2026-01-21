The much-loved web series Panchayat is officially moving toward its fifth season, offering relief and excitement to fans eagerly waiting for the next chapter in the story of Phulera village. While the makers have not announced a confirmed release date yet, cast updates indicate that the show is actively in development and progressing steadily. OTT Releases This Week: From ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ and ‘Space Gen: Chandrayaan’ to ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ and ‘Cheekatilo’, What To Watch Online.

Sanvikaa Confirms ‘Panchayat Season 5’ in Development

Actress Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki in the series, recently confirmed that Panchayat Season 5 is happening. In an interview with News18, she shared that the writing process has already begun and that the team is preparing for production. “The process for Panchayat Season 5 has begun, and hopefully, maybe by mid-next year or sometime in next year, it will be released. And we are likely to begin the shoot for season 5, maybe at the end of this year or next year, so writing has started. So once the writing is done, we will start shooting,” she said.

‘Panchayat Season 5’ Likely in Mid-2026

According to Sanvikaa, filming is expected to begin either by late November or early next year, depending on how quickly the script is finalised. Based on the show’s previous production cycles and the current development stage, the next season could potentially arrive around mid-2026, possibly between May and June. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the timeline. OTT Releases This Week: ‘Akhanda 2′, ’De De Pyaar De 2′, ’The Night Manager Season 2’ and ‘Beast Games’ Lead New Titles on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar (Watch Video)

What To Expect From the Story

Season 5 will continue the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who becomes the secretary of a gram panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. Over time, the series has explored rural governance, friendships, personal growth, and everyday struggles with warmth and subtle humour. Sanvikaa hinted that the unresolved storyline between Rinki and Sachiv ji, played by Jitendra Kumar, remains a key point of curiosity. She noted that the suspense was intentionally left open-ended at the conclusion of the previous season. ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 Review: Satire is Running on Low Fuel in Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta’s TVF Series (LatestLY Exclusive)

About the Series ‘Panchayat’

Panchayat premiered on April 3, 2020 and quickly earned critical acclaim for its realistic storytelling and relatable characters. As of June 2025, the series has completed four seasons. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. It is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Mishra, and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). All previous seasons of Panchayat are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 5 is also expected to premiere on the same platform once production is completed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).