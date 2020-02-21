Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Quick Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Unconventional Romcom is Bold But Loud

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana.is a daring actor, and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is perhaps his most daring role. The previous film in the franchise had him play a man who suffers from erectile dysfunction but was committed to a girl. In Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, he does something that mainstream heroes in Bollywood usually turn their face the other way round - playing a gay character, that too without any inhibitions. So full marks to Khurrana and Hitesh Kewalya's debut for taking the path less trodden. Ayushmann Khurrana Sends Lots of Love to Vicky Kaushal as Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Bhoot are all Set to Clash at the Box Office.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan also has a bunch of talented actors who liven up the proceedings with their incredible versatility and comic timing. Especially Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar, who plays the hero's love. While the light-heartedness and the unconventional romance should have made the film amusing, I won't blame you if you did find that the tasks have gone missing in this recipe. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Give a Contemporary Twist To The Bappi Lahiri Hit (Watch Video).

For one, unlike the first film, the movie doesn't go for establishing the chemistry between the two leads, save for two kissing scenes. We really don't feel the love between the two, and that is quite the bummer. Even the humour has the tendency to go OTT and farcical, with the dialogues often being a hit-and-miss affair. The characters behave the way that the situation really doesn't warrant. There is a running gag about kaala ghobi that, till now, has earned fruits. Hopefully, it leads to something in the second half. Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan gets its interval point when one of the lovers decides to toe the family line, and the other decides he has to win him back. Hopefully, this leads to something more fascinating in the second half.