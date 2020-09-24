Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma believes it is essential to discuss mental health as the unlock process continues all over India. "A detailed conversation around mental health must ensue during the unlock phase. Considering people are stepping out to work amidst the fear of Covid-19, it's important to conduct systematic counselling and therapy sessions to put them at ease," she said. Shweta Tripathi on Bollywood’s Drug Row: If a Youngster Wants to Get into Drugs They Will Do It Anyway, Whether in Mumbai or Anywhere

"Over and above, lockdown experiences are different from case to case but the phase has been riddled with existential questions. It is also important that trained professionals must conduct sessions to address the different fears and worries of those in the entertainment industry," she added. Mirzapur 2: Shweta Tripathi Describes the Second Season of Amazon Prime Show As ‘Masterful’ and ‘Suspenseful’

She feels it's important that all working professionals in the entertainment industry or otherwise should "seek help from trained professionals to help channelise their stress into something productive". "Since we are also part of a creative industry, we need to be at peace to do our best work possible," said Shweta, who is gearing up for the launch of the web series "Mirzapur 2".

The larger conversation on mental health is conspicuously missing, she shared and hopes "we can have that conversation as we all return back to sets. It won't be easy shooting amidst restrictions. We all need help in tackling the anxiety that working on set could incur".

