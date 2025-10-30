Box Office Fact Check: Did Milap Zaveri Gave Sidharth Malhotra and John Abraham Their Biggest Hits? Here's the Truth!

Director Milap Zaveri had a great Diwali in 2025, with his latest film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat turning into a surprise hit at the box office. Known for Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan, Zaveri made a solid comeback after the failure of Satyameva Jayate 2. Despite facing negative reviews and a direct clash with the big-budget Thamma, the romantic drama has grossed INR 67.75 crore worldwide (as of writing) on a reported budget of INR 25 crore - making it a clear commercial success. ‘Sorry Sir, Will Work…’: Harshvardhan Rane Apologises to Netizen Who Slammed Him for Comparing ‘Sh*thole’ ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ With Ahaan Panday’s Hit Romance Film ‘Saiyaara’.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, and it now stands as Rane’s highest-grossing film to date. The actor, best known for Sanam Teri Kasam (which performed modestly after its re-release), has finally found a mainstream success story in his career.

However, as Zaveri enjoys the film’s success, social media chatter and some trade analysts have begun crediting him with giving not just Harshvardhan Rane, but also Sidharth Malhotra and John Abraham their biggest hits. But is that really true?

Let’s look at the numbers.

There’s no denying that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is Harshvardhan Rane’s biggest solo success. But claiming Zaveri did the same for Sidharth Malhotra and John Abraham stretches the argument.

Sidharth Malhotra's Biggest Hit as a Solo Lead

Starting with Sidharth Malhotra, Marjaavaan (2019) collected INR 48.04 crore in India and INR 62 crore worldwide, which made it an average grosser, not a blockbuster. His true solo hit remains Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain (2014), which earned INR 105.76 crore in India and INR 155 crore worldwide - a massive success by comparison.

Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in Ek Villain

Even his recent release Param Sundari outperformed Marjaavaan, grossing INR 84.29 crore worldwide.

John Abraham's Biggest Hit as a Solo Lead

As for John Abraham, Satyameva Jayate (2018) did bring him a strong solo hit, collecting INR 90.39 crore in India and INR 121 crore worldwide, making it a certified box office hit. Yet, his next solo film Batla House (2019) went on to earn slightly more - INR 99.24 crore in India and INR 127 crore worldwide.

John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate

That said, in terms of profitability, Satyameva Jayate edges out Batla House since it was made on a reported budget of INR 38 crore, compared to Batla House’s rumoured INR 56 crore.

So yes, Milap Zaveri has undeniably delivered hits for all three actors - but calling them their "biggest" may be overstating it. Still, with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Zaveri has staged one of the year’s most unexpected comebacks, proving once again that in Bollywood, box office surprises can happen when you least expect them.

