Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force' starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi on Saturday unveiled the official title track.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty treated fans with the title song video.

The song is crafted by the composer and singer Lijo George along with DJ Chetas.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "JAI HIND.#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Jan 19 on @primevideoin."

As soon as the song was unveiled, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Mind-blowing Song."

Another user commented, "Can't wait for 19th January."

'Indian Police Force' pays tribute to the selfless devotion, commitment, and fiery patriotism of Indian police officers who are ready to give their lives for the safety of the nation.

The trailer showcases a tense voyage through several cityscapes, with each frame intensifying the suspense with a ticking bomb clock that eventually ends in devastating bursts.

It begins with an explosion, followed by a conversation from one of the cops claiming that the incident "isn't an attack on a market, but on our courage and commitment," motivating fellow officers to quickly conclude the case.

"We don't play games; the Delhi police ends the game," states SP Kabir Malik IPS (Sidharth Malhotra), which is echoed by a thunderous "yes sir!" from his subordinates echoing around the police headquarters.

Despite their strong motivation, the trio of Kabir, Tara Shetty (Shilpa Shetty Kundra), and Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi) struggle to identify the perpetrators, adding to the Delhi Police's difficulties. Meanwhile, disagreements among team members exacerbate the problem. But don't worry; the resolute cops refuse to back down and are ready to face the obstacles straight on.

Created by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

The seven-episode action-packed series, 'Indian Police Force' will be out on Prime Video on January 19. (ANI)

