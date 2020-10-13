Bollywood celebs are back at taking up brand new projects as the industry is getting back on track. The latest update is about actor Sidharth Malhotra's new venture. If we go by the new reports on this, he has signed an action flick by Ronnie Screwvala. He will be probably be seen as a RAW agent in Pakistan in this espionage thriller. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Go Out on a Drive Together Sparking Dating Rumours Once Again (See Pics).

A source told Pinkvilla, "Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP has been planning an action film for sometime now. It's an espionage thriller which will be mounted on a big scale. They wanted a young actor to play the lead and offered it to Sidharth. He liked the script and agreed to be part of the project. The film is a well conceptualised spy thriller with several stunts and action sequences in it." The 'Uri' film team is reuniting for this India-Pakistan cross-border movie, after the Vicky Kaushal starrer hit.

Other than this film, the hottie of B-town will be also seen in Shershaah, a biographical war action film based on journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. He is sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani.

