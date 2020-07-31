Bollywood actress Kiara Advani celebrates her 28th birthday on July 31, 2020. On this day, the diva has been receiving lots of love from fans, family as well as friends on social media. However, her admirers were waiting for the moment when her rumoured man, Sidharth Malhotra will wish her. And finally, the good-looking lad took to his Instagram and shared a cute birthday post for the babe. The actor shared an unseen picture of Advani posing with a cake on his Instagram stories and captioned the image as, "Happy birthday sunshine girl big love and hug.”Indeed, this special wish is adorable! Rumoured Couple Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Return To Mumbai Together After The New Year Holidays (Watch Video).

Kiara and Sid are rumoured to be seeing each other from quite a long time. Reports hint that the two fell in love while shooting for their war film Shershaah. Although whenever quizzed about their affair, the pair has always remained mum. But their outings are enough proof that something is cooking between the two. Reportedly, Sid and Kiara also had spent New Year's together in South Africa. Shah Rukh Khan to Have a Cameo in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah?

Here's Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Wish For Kiara Advani Below:

Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram Story

Well, sometimes you don't need a confirmation as social media serves enough fuel to add on to the fire. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Malhotra and Advani's film Shershaah was supposed to release in July this year, but due to the global mayhem coronavirus, it got postponed. This one is produced by none other than Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Stay tuned!

