After the dismal failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan returns to the big screen with another remake - but this time, the project comes with a wave of positivity. Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his own directorial venture Taare Zameen Par (2007), is the official remake of the Spanish film Campeones (which was also remade in Hollywood as Champions). While Aamir Khan is not directing this time, the reins have been handed to RS Prasanna, known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan Postpones Release of His Upcoming Film’s Trailer Amid India-Pakistan Conflict.

In the film, Aamir plays Gulshan, a brash basketball coach’s assistant who lands in legal trouble due to drunk driving and is sentenced to three months of community service. Much to his dismay, his punishment involves coaching a team of 'intellectually disabled' basketball players.

Unsurprisingly, he resents the assignment, and the players, in turn, mock and dislike him. However, as the team gears up for a championship tournament, they inevitably find common ground.

Genelia Deshmukh stars as the female lead, marking an interesting reunion with Aamir Khan Productions. She previously worked with them in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), where she was paired opposite Aamir’s nephew, Imran Khan. Now, 17 years later, she shares the screen with Imran’s uncle.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sitaare Zameen Par':

The trailer gives a heartwarming vibe with an instant charm that is likely to endear itself to fans of good family entertainers and sports movies. Aamir Khan also feels more in a confident space here compared to how miscast he was in LSC, and that shows in his performance (reminding us of Tom Hanks in A League of Their Own, which is ironic since his previous movie was a remake of a Tom Hanks classic). ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Before ‘Campeones’ Remake, Aamir Khan Movies That Were Remade From Other Languages and How They Fared at Box Office.

The film also features Dolly Ahluwalia, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Ayush Bhansali, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala. Sitaare Zameen Par is set to release in theatres on June 20, 2025.

