Aamir Khan is set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after a three-year hiatus. The film marks director RS Prasanna’s second Hindi feature following Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, itself a remake of his Tamil debut Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Similarly, Sitaare Zameen Par is also a remake - though this time not of his own film. The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release Date: Aamir Khan's Movie to Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date; First Look Poster Revealed! (View Pic).

Sitaare Zameen Par is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy Campeones, directed by Javier Fesser and starring Javier Gutiérrez. The film centres on an arrogant basketball coach who, as part of court-mandated community service, is assigned to train a team of teenagers with developmental disabilities. Based on a real-life team, Campeones received critical acclaim and was selected as Spain’s official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards. It was later adapted in Hollywood by Bobby Farrelly as Champions, featuring Paul Giamatti in the lead role.

Will Aamir Khan turn this remake into a box office winner? Interestingly, his last film - Laal Singh Chaddha - was also an official remake of a foreign classic. And we know how that turned out. But does Aamir have consistently bad luck with remakes? Not necessarily - some of his biggest hits have been inspired by earlier films.

In this feature, we look at all the remakes (official and unofficial) Aamir Khan has starred in, and how they performed at the box office.

Disclaimer: We’ve only included films where the central plot clearly resembles that of an original. Films that merely lifted a scene (Baazi borrowing from Die Hard), a plot twist (Dhoom 3 mirroring The Prestige), or vague thematic similarities (Thugs of Hindostan ≠ Pirates of the Caribbean) have not been considered.

1. Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin

Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin

Remake of: Beyqaraar

This romantic comedy featuring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit was a remake of a Pakistani film. It failed at the box office but found a better audience during its television run.

2. Jawani Zindabad

Poster of Jawani Zindabad

Remake of: Avale Nanna Hendthi

This family drama on dowry issues, starring Aamir Khan, Farha Naaz, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Rohini, was based on the 1988 Kannada film. The Hindi version performed poorly at the box office.

3. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

Remake of: It Happened One Night

Inspired by the 1934 Hollywood classic, this Mahesh Bhatt film paired Aamir Khan with Pooja Bhatt. With an evergreen soundtrack, the film was a box office hit.

4. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Remake of: Breaking Away

This iconic sports drama, directed by Mansoor Khan, is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's best in the genre. Although heavily inspired by the 1979 Oscar-winning American film, it became a blockbuster and featured timeless tracks like “Pehla Nasha.”

5. Isi Ka Naam Zindagi

Poster of Isi Ka Naam Zindagi

Remake of: Bancharamer Bagaan

A supernatural comedy co-starring Farah Naaz, this adaptation of a Bengali film (itself based on a play) didn’t connect with audiences and failed commercially.

6. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Remake of: Houseboat

Another Mahesh Bhatt-directed remake of a Hollywood rom-com - this time of the 1958 Cary Grant–Sophia Loren starrer. Featuring Juhi Chawla, this light-hearted family film became a major hit.

7. Aatank Hi Aatank

Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth in Aatank Hi Aatank

Remake of: The Godfather

Did you know Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth shared the screen before Coolie? This 1995 gangster drama was a direct rip-off of The Godfather, but is considered one of their worst films. Also starring Juhi Chawla and Pooja Bedi, the film flopped miserably. Aamir Khan Birthday Special: 5 Guilty Pleasure Movies of Mr Perfection From the '90s That You Need to Check Out (And Where to Watch Them Online).

8. Akele Hum Akele Tum

Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in Akele Hum Akele Tum

Remake of: Kramer vs Kramer

Loosely inspired by the Oscar-winning drama starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, this Mansoor Khan film starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. Despite a strong soundtrack, it struggled to find an audience in cinemas.

9. Raja Hindustani

Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani

Remake of: Jab Jab Phool Khile

A massive commercial success, Raja Hindustani bore strong similarities to the 1965 Shashi Kapoor–Nanda starrer. Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s chemistry, coupled with chartbusters like "Pardesi Pardesi" (and that kiss), contributed to its triumph.

10. Ghulam

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji in Ghulam

Remake of: On the Waterfront

Interestingly, Marlon Brando's On the Waterfront was remade twice in Bollywood - first by Mahesh Bhatt as Kabzaa in 1988 with Sanjay Dutt in the lead, and then by his mentee Vikram Bhatt as Ghulam in 1998 with Aamir Khan in the lead. Ghulam was the bigger success, and Aamir Khan's singing debut "Aati Kya Khandala" played a huge role in hyping up the film. Rani Mukerji was the female lead.

11. Mann

Manisha Koirala and Aamir Khan in Mann

Remake of: An Affair to Remember

Aamir and Manisha Koirala reunited for this romantic drama, heavily borrowed from the 1957 film. Despite a popular soundtrack (with several tracks plagiarised), the film failed commercially.

12. Ghajini

Aamir Khan in Ghajini

Remake of: Ghajini (Tamil)

AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut by remaking his own Tamil hit, which starred Suriya, that was loosely inspired by Christopher Nolan's Memento. The Hindi remake opened up the concept of INR 100 crore club in Indian cinema, so you know how big of a hit this brutal action film was. Asin, who played the heroine in the Tamil film, was also retained as the tragic female lead in the remake.

13. Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

Remake of: Forrest Gump

I don't know who advised Aamir Khan to remake one of Hollywood's most beloved blockbusters, which earned its lead star Tom Hanks an Oscar. While the remake wasn't bad, featuring one of Kareena Kapoor's better performances and a very likeable Shah Rukh Khan cameo, Aamir Khan himself gave one of his fakest performances in the movie. The movie also underperformed at the box office, denting the box office value of the star.

PS - If we've missed any other Aamir Khan remakes, give us a shout on social media!

As we’ve outlined above, Aamir Khan has acted in 13 remakes, out of which six were commercially successful - hardly a poor record. However, Bollywood’s overall track record with remakes post-pandemic has been abysmal, with most such films failing at the box office. Ajay Devgn stands as a rare exception, with hits like Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, suffered a major career setback with Laal Singh Chaddha, leading to a three-year sabbatical. Will Sitaare Zameen Par break the remake curse - for both him and Bollywood? All eyes will be on June 20.

